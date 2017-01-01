Kids Got the Opportunity to Have a New Year’s Eve Party of Their Own

Fargo Public Library hosted a New Year's Eve party for kids of all ages

by Morgan Parrish

FARGO, N.D.

Who says grownups are the only ones who get to party on New Year’s Eve?

The Fargo Public Library hosted a kid-friendly New Year’s Eve party to countdown to noon.

Festivities for kids of all ages were set up and had crafts, noisemakers, snacks and drinks.

There was also a special toast once it hit 12 pm.

“My favorite part is watching all the families spend time together. What’s great about doing programs like this is you can see moms and dads and grandmas and grandpas and aunts and uncles and all the kids spending a lot of time together, doing things together,” said Amber Emery with Children’s Service Coordinator.

Starting January 3rd, the Fargo Public Library will begin its Winter Read-a-Thon, which is open to all ages.