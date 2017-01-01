Shake Up Your New Year’s Eve Plans With the West Fargo Shakers

The West Fargo Shakers are throwing a holiday party and donnating all proceeds to charity

by Jake Stofan

FARGO, N.D.

Looking for a way to put your New Year’s celebrating towards a good cause?

The West Fargo Shakers are shaking things up on New Year’s Eve with their 10th Annual New Year’s Eve party at the Holiday Inn on 13th Avenue.

All proceeds go to the Dakota Medical Foundation and the West Fargo Educational Foundation.

The party has food, a raffle and Rat Pack Radio — an 80’s cover band from Minneapolis.

“You know we figured that most people go out on New Year’s Eve and have fun, so why no have fun while raising money for a good cause? So this year our goal is between $10,000 and $15,000 to raise between the two charities and we hope to get there,” said Shakers Co-Founder, Mitch Finn.

The celebration goes until 1 am and tickets are still available online.

