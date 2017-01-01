Zoo Year’s Eve Provides Family Fun For the Holiday

The Red River Zoo holds a family-friendly New Year's celebration

by Jake Stofan

FARGO, N.D.

The Red River Zoo is helping families celebrate New Year’s Eve, or, as they’re calling it, Zoo Year’s Eve, and there was no shortage of fun.

“Last year was our biggest year yet and this year is shaping up to be a big year too,” said Jeremiah Gard with the Red River Zoo.

Free carousel rides, activity booths, and don’t forget the nonalcoholic champagne.

“We’re excited to have an opportunity for families to come out and do something. You know because otherwise kids go to bed and they don’t get to do much for New Year’s,” said Gard.

It can be hard to find family friendly things to do for New Year’s. Between the free dance performances, DJ and free admission, this party is one way to make sure there isn’t a dull moment.

“It gets us out. A lot of times in the winter we’re stuck inside so this gets us out and gets us doing things and then the kids get to enjoy all the animals,” said Fargo parent, Katie Mitchell .

“It’s great to have a place to come. You know everybody is on school break and so it’s fun to have events to come to,” said local parent Steven Hammer.

Of course there are a bunch of fun activities at the event, but one of the big parts is getting up close with the animals and getting to learn a little bit more about them. During the event, employees gave free talks to the kids to help them learn more about the rare animals at the zoo.

Kids also have an opportunity to get up close to some of the smaller animals. Whether you’re looking to have fun or learn this event has something for the whole family.

Next year you’ll have another chance to check out the fun.