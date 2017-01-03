Legislative Sessions Begin In ND and MN

Lawmakers fill the state capitols as they get ready for the first legislative sessions of 2017.

by Shiina LoSciuto

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will give his first State of the State address.

You can stream the address here.

State Representative Jim Kasper of Fargo says local issues like the FM diversion and the funding of the  project to bring that water from the Missouri river to Fargo will be discussed.

The opening session of the North Dakota Legislature in Bismarck is available here.

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton has already released his first budget proposal.

The proposal included reducing health insurance premiums by 25 percent for over 120,000 Minnesotans.

The opening session of the Minnesota Legislature can be watched here.

Stay with KVRR as we bring you the latest from both sessions.

