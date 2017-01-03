No Travel Advised on Many North Dakota, Minnesota Roads

Grand Forks says due to the snow conditions, plows will not be out on the roads

by Erin Wencl

You should avoid venturing out tonight if at all possible.

A No Travel Advisory has been expanded due to blowing and drifting snow creating near zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

NORTH DAKOTA ROAD CONDITIONS

The No Travel Advisory covers all except the southwest section of North Dakota.

It applies to all of the roads highlighted in red and white on the latest DOT road map.

Cities included in our viewing area are Fargo, Grand Forks, Devils Lake, Wahpeton, Jamestown and Valley City.

Police say plows in Grand Forks are “not” out and isn’t known when they will begin.

There are also a number of areas where roads could become blocked, indicated by the red caution signs.

Find a link to the latest road reports, 24-7 by clicking here and watch for updates in the morning on KVRR Local News at 7.

MINNESOTA ROAD CONDITIONS

MNDOT is advising no travel on I-94 between Rogers and Clearwater due to black ice causing a number of accidents.

The purple squares on the map show where all of the latest accidents have occurred.

Local Minnesota roads are partially covered in snow, highlighted in blue on the map, or completely covered, those areas highlighted in pink in northwest Minnesota.

Find a link to the latest road reports, 24-7 by clicking here and watch for updates in the morning on KVRR Local News at 7.