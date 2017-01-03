UND Hockey Up One Spot in USCHO Poll

Hawks #7 in America Heading to Omaha

by Mike McCann

Courtesy UND Athletics

Following last Saturday’s non-conference win at Union, the University of North Dakota has climbed one spot to No. 7 in both this week’s USCHO.com and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine men’s college hockey polls.

UND’s 3-1 in Schenectady opened the second half of the season for the Fighting Hawks and lifted their overall record to 10-6-3. National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) rival Minnesota Duluth stayed atop both polls, while Penn State leapfrogged Denver for the No. 2 spot in both.

UND’s next opponent, NCHC foe Omaha, moved from 20th to 18th in the USCHO rankings and received votes in the USA Today top 15. The Fighting Hawks and Mavericks square off Jan. 6-7 at Omaha’s Baxter Arena.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Rk. School (1st-place votes) Record Pts. PR

Minnesota Duluth (47) 12-3-3 997 1 Penn State (3) 13-1-1 918 3 Denver 12-4-4 881 2 Harvard 9-2-1 868 4 Boston University 10-5-2 779 5 Massachusetts-Lowell 12-5-3 752 7 North Dakota 10-6-3 676 8 Boston College 13-7-2 623 6 Minnesota 11-5-2 572 11 Union 14-4-2 516 10 Ohio State 9-3-4 493 9 Notre Dame 11-6-2 476 12 Vermont 12-6-2 429 13 Western Michigan 10-5-3 342 16 Quinnipiac 11-8-2 320 14 St. Lawrence 10-5-4 230 17 Bemidji State 14-7-3 195 15 Omaha 11-6-3 157 20 Minnesota State 11-7-2 88 19 St. Cloud State 9-8-1 76 18

Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech 30, Cornell 25, Providence 21, Army 15, Robert Morris 8, Northeastern 4, Air Force 3, Clarkson 2, Wisconsin 1.

USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Poll

Rk. School (1st-place votes) Record Pts. PR

Minnesota Duluth (33) 12-3-3 509 1 Penn State (1) 13-1-1 443 3 Harvard 9-2-1 416 4 Denver 12-4-4 402 2 Boston University 10-5-2 372 6 Massachusetts-Lowell 12-5-3 349 7 North Dakota 10-6-3 294 8 Boston College 13-7-2 257 5 Minnesota 11-5-2 221 11 Union 14-4-2 178 9 Ohio State 9-3-4 160 10 Notre Dame 11-6-2 155 12 Vermont 12-6-2 118 14 Western Michigan 10-5-3 93 NR Quinnipiac 11-8-2 44 13

Others receiving votes: St. Lawrence 27, Omaha 19, Bemidji State 17, St. Cloud State 4, Robert Morris 2.