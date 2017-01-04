Breckenridge Man Charged With Attempted Murder

A Breckenridge man has been charged with attempted murder for a shooting last Thursday night at a home in Breckenridge.

by Joe Radske

27 year-old Matthew Allard is accused of shooting Issac Herrera with a handgun during an argument. Herrera was shot in the stomach and remains in a Fargo hospital. As he was leaving the house, witnesses told police that Allard said that he might as well shoot everyone.

He was arrested the next day at a mobile home in Wahpeton, ND by police and members of a special response team.

Bail for Allard is set at a minimum of $200,000. His record includes drug and disorderly conduct convictions in Wahpeton, Bismarck and Minot.

