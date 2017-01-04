Minnesota House Begins 2017 Session

Governor Dayton expected to make his State of the State Address January 23rd

by Shiina LoSciuto

Minnesota’s newly renovated capitol also held its first legislative session of the year.

Gov. Dayton will give his State of the State on January 23.

Republicans dominate both the House and the Senate in Minnesota.

State Senator Michelle Fischbach, who represents parts of Benton and Stearns counties, was elected President of the Senate.

State Senator Paul Gazelka was elected Senate Majority Leader.

State Representative Kurt Daudt was re-elected as the Speaker of the House.

“Today is an historic day in Minnesota for many reasons,” said Speaker of the House, Kurt Daudt. “Legislators sworn in today are a result of significant decisions by Minnesotans.”

The Minnesota House now has 48 women, the most in state history.