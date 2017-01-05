Judge Declines Gag Order in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

A judge will not issue a gag order in the wrongful death lawsuit of Andrew Sadek

by Nick Broadway

A judge has declined to issue a gag order in the wrongful death lawsuit of NDCSC college student Andrew Sadek.

John and Tammy Sadek are suing Richland County and the director of a drug task force that their son had agreed to work with.

Their attorney argued that a jury pool could be tainted by news reports about the case.

Judge Jay Schmitz says he doesn’t want the case to be tried in the media, but ruled out issuing a gag order.

The Sadek’s believe Andrew was murdered by someone who feared that he would provide information on the source of marijuana he had purchased.

