Add West Acres’ Sears to the List of Closing Businesses

Sears, King Leo's and Kmart have all closed their doors within the last two months

by TJ Nelson

A major loss for West Acres Mall: Sears is closing.

The store is part of a second wave of store closures just announced by the company.

Sears has been a part of West Acres since the mall opened in 1972.

The company is also closing its Kmart location in Detroit Lakes.

A total of 42 Sears stores and 108 Kmart stores nationwide will be shut down by April.