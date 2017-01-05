Anne Blackhurst Coauthors Article Published by the Chronicle of Higher Education

The article talks about the success of diversifying college and university presidents in Minnesota

by Jake Stofan

An article coauthored by MSUM’s President Anne Blackhurst has been published in the prestigious Chronicle of Higher Education.

The article talks about the success of Minnesota colleges and universities achieving well above the national average in their rates of female presidents.

The article said just shy of 50% of all Minnesota schools are run by women.

The article tries to identify what Minnesota is doing right so its success can be replicated in other systems.

“If you are truly committed and very systematic about how you approach recruitment and hiring and promotion and professional development, you can move the needle on these issues,” said Blackhurst.

To read the article click this link.