Great Plains Food Bank Needs Volunteers for Souper Bowl Day of Caring Fundraiser

Calling all youth groups! Looking for a way to make the big game an opportunity to give back?

by Jake Stofan

The Great Plains Food Bank has some “souper” exciting news.

The organization has joined in the national campaign called the Souper Bowl Day of Caring, which raises millions of dollars each year in cash and food items for charity.

Great Plains is looking for church youth groups to sign up to volunteer to collect food and cash donations before the Super Bowl game on February 5th.

You can also volunteer at the food bank warehouse on February 4th for the Souper Bowl Day of Caring Service Blitz.

“It really gets the church youth groups involved in a really unique way and you can’t underestimate how much of a difference that these types of causes really have,” said Jared Slinde, who is the Communications Director with Great Plains Food Bank.

Although the event is primarily catered towards church youth groups, businesses and others are welcome to sign up.

To sign up click this link.

And don’t forget to watch the Super Bowl game on KVRR on February 5th.