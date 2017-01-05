Horizon Middle School Has Late Thursday Start Due to Water Concerns

Health Matters: Sticking To Your New Year's Resolution
Whether it's going to the gym more often or cutting out certain foods, the beginning of the year is the time people make New Year's resolutions. Often times, that… continue reading ›
There is a concern with the drinking water at Horizon Middle School in Moorhead.
Several kids got sick from possible copper poisoning after drinking from a water fountain.
Moorhead Public Service is working with the school district to identify the source of the contamination.
It is believed to be an isolated plumbing issue on the premises.
In order to finish the testing, classes at Horizon will start two hours late tomorrow.