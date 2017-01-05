Horizon Middle School Has Late Thursday Start Due to Water Concerns

Officials say there is a concern after they believe kids became sick after drinking from a water fountain

by TJ Nelson

There is a concern with the drinking water at Horizon Middle School in Moorhead.

Several kids got sick from possible copper poisoning after drinking from a water fountain.

Moorhead Public Service is working with the school district to identify the source of the contamination.

It is believed to be an isolated plumbing issue on the premises.

In order to finish the testing, classes at Horizon will start two hours late tomorrow.