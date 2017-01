Pet Connection: Meet Lancelot

by Emily Welker

Lancelot and his friend, pet rescue worker Heather Klefstad, visited live in-studio with Emily to talk about adopting a senior cat like this loving Lothario. Find out about keeping your cats safe indoors from the freezing cold, what to watch out when it comes to cats hiding in cars outside to stay warm, and most importantly, whether or not Lancelot is right for you in your “furever” home.

http://www.homewardonline.org/