Berthold Police Department Scores One of the Largest Drug Busts in State History

Nearly 12 pounds of meth confiscated from three Washington state residents

by Jake Stofan

BERTHOLD, N.D.

Police in Berthold say they made one of the largest drug busts in the state’s history. The search of a vehicle Tuesday night after a traffic stop resulted in 11-1/2 lbs of meth being confiscated.

Berthold police arrested three men from Washington state, David Salazar, Louis Para Mangana, and Gregorio Capetillo.

Fargo Police commended Berthold officers for the historic seizure, but are skeptical that it will have an effect on our community.

“Well it was a great arrest and a lot of drugs taken off the street,” says Lieutenant Shannon Ruziska with Fargo Police Department. “So it was an awesome job by the officers involved. I don’t think it will have a major effect on us because the suppliers aren’t manufacturing it locally. So it’s coming from another area which is producing a lot of drugs and bringing it into our community.”