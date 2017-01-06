Council Member Hopeful for Railroad Underpass

The underpass would be on the south side of Moorhead High School

by Shiina LoSciuto

A $42 million railroad underpass project south of Moorhead High School is included in Governor Dayton’s bonding bill.

A city council member says this project is crucial to maintaining public safety.

A big concern is that emergency crews come from Fargo and get delayed when a train is rolling through town.

This project would separate the traffic between trains and vehicles.

“I’ve already reached out to both house and senate leaders urging them that we need this and to put politics aside. It got caught up at the last minute last year, but there seems to be broad agreement that this is a tremendous issue for Moorhead and rural Minnesota,” said Brenda Elmer with the Moorhead City Council.

Lawmakers will have the final say.

Elmer says the people of Moorhead shouldn’t have to pay for this project.