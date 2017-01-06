LIVE: Proof Distillery Debuts New Whiskey And Bourbon

Fargo's Only Artisan Distillery Will Release Two New Offerings In Early 2017

by Adam Ladwig

Joel Kath from Proof Artisan Distillers joins Adam Ladwig to talk about Glen Fargo whiskey, the first whiskey made in Fargo since at least Prohibition. He also shows off a sneak preview of Proof’s upcoming bourbon, Crooked Furrow.

Of course, the entire morning crew had to sample the offerings after the interview. Check it out below! Find out more on Proof’s website at www.proofdistillers.com

