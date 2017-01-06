Report: Gophers To Name Western Michigan’s Fleck New Head Coach

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) – KMSP Television in Minneapolis is reporting Western Michigan Head Coach PJ Fleck is expected to be named the next head coach of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers football program.

Multiple sources tell FOX 9 and this morning Fleck confirmed to Newschannel 3 in Kalamazoo that he is taking the Minnesota job.

Sources close to the situation say Fleck tentatively agreed to a deal for 6 years and close to $21 million dollars.

A news conference could come as early as Friday afternoon at TCF Bank Stadium.

Minnesota athletics director Mark Coyle fired head coach Tracy Claeys on Wednesday.

Claeys’ contract buyout will total about $500,000.