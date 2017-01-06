Copper Contamination Confirmed At Horizon Middle School

Copper was found in the school water fountain

by Jake Stofan

MOORHEAD, Minn.

Water tests at Horizon Middle School in Moorhead came back positive for copper contamination. Several students became ill earlier this week after drinking water from a fountain at the school.

The school flushed its water systems and is giving students bottled water. They still cannot drink from the fountain until a second test result comes back showing the water is clean. That could happen over the weekend.

The source of the copper is still under investigation.