West Acres Losing Sears, Possibly New York and Company; Fargo Pizza Restaurant Also Closes

New York and Company employees say their store is also leaving West Acres Mall, making it the eighth open space to be filled

by TJ Nelson

Sears is leaving West Acres Mall by March after mall operators said they were not going to renew the store’s lease.

Chris Heaton, who is Senior Vice President of Property Management, says they have known for the past few years that they were not going to renew the lease.

Sears has been a part of the mall since it opened in 1972.

The company announced Wednesday that it is closing dozens of stores across the country.

Heaton says a new tenant will be announced by spring.

“We’re talking to a lot of different tenants, a lot of different possibilities, a lot of different layouts,” said Heaton. “You know, right now, we don’t have anything to announce but very very soon I think we’ll be able to announce any exciting change.”

Heaton says Sears has been a great partner and they’re sad to see them go.

It is the latest in a string of tenants to leave the mall.

New York and Company May Also be on the Way Out

Employees at New York and Company say their store is also leaving West Acres, although a timeline has not yet been confirmed.

The company announced in 2016 it would be converting at least 50 of their stores into retail outlets, however, Fargo’s location has not been confirmed to be on that list.

If this store closes, it would be the eighth open space West Acres officials would be looking to fill.

Radio Shack left the mall in 2015 and Aeropostale in 2016. Whether Aeropostale will remain closed is questionable, as the company declares on their website that all of their stores across the country are currently closed but many are set to reopen on January 6th 2017. However, if you choose North Dakota on the store locator tab, it comes up with “unavailable”.

Other vacancies include The Limited, Taco Johns, Ole and Lena’s Pizza and TGI Friday’s.

Add Godfather’s Pizza to Closure List of Fargo Restaurants

Another restaurant has closed in Fargo to start the New Year.

A sign on the door of Godfather’s Pizza in the T.J. Maxx Plaza thanks its customers and says this location is now closed.

The sign also says they hope to serve customers at another location soon.

It follows the closure of King Leo’s near the mall on New Year’s Eve.