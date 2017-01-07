Kids Learn Architecture at Plains Art Museum

Kid Quest is a monthly event that helps kids get exposed to art

by Jake Stofan

FARGO, N.D. — Kids got a lesson in architecture this afternoon at the Plains Art Museum. At the museum’s monthly Kid Quest, kids went to five different stations, each with the central theme of architecture.

The highlight station was getting the chance to construct buildings with model clay. There was also a block station, reading station, mask making and a Lego station.

“It’s something to do on the weekend, but it’s also, you know we develop a lot of skills when we look closely at art and also come and make something inspired by the work of the artists that we hang in the gallery. So there’s a lot of value in the program,” said Netha Cloeter with Plains Art Museum.

The Plains Art Museum holds Kid Quest events every first Saturday of the month. They’re free, but you have to register online. Click here to sign up.