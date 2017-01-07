Girl Scouts In Fargo Are Seeking New Members

Girl Scouts Held An Open House to recruit new members

by Morgan Parrish

FARGO, N.D. — ‘Adventures in Girl Scouting’ is calling all girls from kindergarten through fifth grade. The Girl Scouts society held a caregiver and girl event where both get to experience what the Girl Scouts is all about.

Those who signed up will get placed in a troop near them to get started in activities right away. Members say it’s a great way for girls to build lifelong friendships and team building.

“As an adult, my favorite thing about being a part of girl scouts is helping to build girls into strong female leaders for the future,” said Senior Regional Director, Stacey Andernacht. “And really having a focus on building them into industries like science, technology, engineering and math where you don’t see a lot of female leaders in those roles right now.”

Adventures in Girl Scouts will be holding a ‘Stampede Girl Scout Night’ on Friday, January 13th.