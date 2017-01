Person Dead After House Fire in Mayville

A person is found dead in a Mayville house fire with flames shooting through the roof.

by Nick Broadway

Fire departments from Mayville and Portland responded to the home at around 6:30a.m. Saturday.

Traill County authorities told KFGO News when firefighters arrived, flames were coming through the roof.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Fire crews put out the flames in sub-zero temperatures with wind chills at around 20 to 30 below zero.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.