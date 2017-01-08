Arrest Made in Sioux Falls Homicide

Police arrest a Sioux Falls man in the homicide of a transgender woman

by Alison Voorhees

Sioux Falls police make an arrest in the homicide of a transgender woman.

A 25-year-old Sioux Falls man was taken into custody and was being held as a parole absconder and on narcotics charges. Additional charges are pending.

The body of 28-year-old Jamie Lee Wounded Arrow, of Sioux Falls, was discovered Friday night when police responded to a call for a welfare check.

A neighbor had called police to report a strong odor coming from the apartment. Police have not said how Wounded Arrow was killed or how the suspect was located.

Authorities plan a news briefing Monday.