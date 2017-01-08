Arrest Made in Sioux Falls Homicide

Police arrest a Sioux Falls man in the homicide of a transgender woman

by Alison Voorhees

cop-lights

Sioux Falls police make an arrest in the homicide of a transgender woman.

A 25-year-old Sioux Falls man was taken into custody and was being held as a parole absconder and on narcotics charges. Additional charges are pending.

The body of 28-year-old Jamie Lee Wounded Arrow, of Sioux Falls, was discovered Friday night when police responded to a call for a welfare check.

A neighbor had called police to report a strong odor coming from the apartment. Police have not said how Wounded Arrow was killed or how the suspect was located.

Authorities plan a news briefing Monday.

Related Post

New Details Released in Fargo Christmas Eve Killin...
Jamestown Man Charged in Police Standoff
Two Injured After Assault at Moorhead Apartment
Staying Safe This New Years Eve

You Might Like

Arrest Made in Sioux Falls Homicide

Sioux Falls police make an arrest in the homicide of a transgender woman. A 25-year-old Sioux Falls man was taken into custody and was being held as a parole absconder and on narcotics charges. Additional charges are pending. The body… continue reading ›