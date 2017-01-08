Gov. Dayton Announces Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Governor Dayton has proclaimed Monday as “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” in the State of Minnesota.
The day will recognize the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officials in Minnesota and around the country.
Governor Dayton has also directed the Minnesota Department of Transportation to light the Minneapolis I-35W bridge blue in recognition of the day.
The windows of the Governor’s Residence will also be lit blue. Minnesota is home to more than 10,000 law enforcement officials.
Dayton said ” Minnesota is a safer, stronger, better state thanks to their unwavering service.”
Sioux Falls police make an arrest in the homicide of a transgender woman. A 25-year-old Sioux Falls man was taken into custody and was being held as a parole absconder and on narcotics charges. Additional charges are pending. The body… continue reading ›
A second trial for a former Grand Forks teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student has been called off. Court records show that the Polk County trial for James Whalen that was set to begin January 17th… continue reading ›
Two men were arrested in Minot after a shooting that injured a man. The men are accused of shooting a man and assaulting a woman in a house on Main Street early Saturday. Police say 24-year-old Javontez Barnes of Minot… continue reading ›