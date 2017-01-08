Gov. Dayton Announces Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Governor Mark Dayton proclaims Monday as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Minnesota

by Alison Voorhees

Governor Dayton has proclaimed Monday as “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” in the State of Minnesota.

The day will recognize the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officials in Minnesota and around the country.

Governor Dayton has also directed the Minnesota Department of Transportation to light the Minneapolis I-35W bridge blue in recognition of the day.

The windows of the Governor’s Residence will also be lit blue. Minnesota is home to more than 10,000 law enforcement officials.

Dayton said ” Minnesota is a safer, stronger, better state thanks to their unwavering service.”