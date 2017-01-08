NDSU Wrestling Dominates Boise State

Bison Win at Home 36-7

by Keith Albertson

Courtesy: NDSU Athletics

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State 285-pounder Ben Tynan and 184-pound Tyler McNutt each had pins to highlight the Bison 36-7 win over Boise State in a non-conference dual Sunday, Jan. 8, before 491 spectators in the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

It was the seventh straight dual win for North Dakota State, which improves to 8-1 overall including 2-1 in the Big 12 Conference. The Bison take a big step out of conference at the Virginia Duals on Jan. 13-14 in Norfolk, Va.

NDSU recorded wins in the first five matches to race out to a 24-0 lead, starting with Tynan’s second pin of the weekend and fourth overall at 5-minutes, 44-seconds over Gabriel Gonzalez. Tynan improved to 11-1 overall and 8-1 in duals this season.

Following a forfeit win for Bison No. 4-ranked 125-pounder Josh Rodriguez, Cam Sykora started fast and closed strong for a 23-5 tech fall over Josh Newburg at 133 pounds. Sykora picked up his second dual win and is now 4-2.

NDSU freshman 141 Taylor Nein held on for a 3-1 decision over the Broncos’ Rami Haddadin to snap a personal seven-match losing streak. Nein recorded a first period takedown and gained a penalty point in the second despite giving up over 2-minutes of riding time to Haddadin. Nein improved to 5-8 overall and 2-6 in duals.

North Dakota State redshirt junior Mitch Friedman improved to 10-5 overall and 4-2 in duals with a convincing 10-1 major decision over Dakota Wall at 149.

Boise State (1-3, 0-0 Pac 12) stopped the run at 157-pounds where Fred Green rallied from a 4-0 first period deficit over No. 16-ranked Clay Ream, while Demetrius Romero notched a 14-5 major decision over Nick Mergen.

North Dakota State 174-pound redshirt sophomore Dylan Urbach grinded out a 4-3 decision over Austin Dewey. Urbach did his scoring in the second period with an escape and takedown. Dewey made tied things at 3-3 in the third, but Urbach’s 1-minute, 19-seconds of riding time was the deciding factor. Urbach is now 7-3 overall and 2-0 in duals.

NDSU 184-pound redshirt sophomore Tyler McNutt trailed 5-1 in the second period, but quickly turned the tables with pin at 4:16 over Kadyn Del Toro. It was the fourth pin of the season for McNutt, who improved to 8-6 overall and 5-4 in duals.

In the final match, North Dakota State 197-pound redshirt freshman Cordell Eaton recorded a second period escape and takedown to hold off Harley DiLulo for a 3-2 decision. Eaton is now 9-7 overall and 4-5 in duals.

Boise State’s Keavon Buckley recorded a fall at 3:27 over NDSU’s Vince Feola in an 197-pound exhibition match.

North Dakota State 36, Boise State 7

Scheels Center, Fargo, ND

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017

Dual started at 285 pounds

285—Ben Tynan (NDSU) fall Gabriel Gonzalez (Boise), 5:44 / Bison 6-0

125—#4 Josh Rodriguez (NDSU) won by forfeit / Bison 12-0

133—Cam Sykora (NDSU) tech fall Josh Newburg (Boise), TF 23-5 / Bison 17-0

141—Taylor Nein (NDSU) dec Rami Haddadin (Boise), 3-1 / Bison 20-0

149—Mitch Friedman (NDSU) major dec Dakota Wall (Boise), MD 10-1 / Bison 24-0

Exhibition (197) – Keavon Buckley (Boise) fall Vince Feola (NDSU), 3:27 — Exhibition

157—Fred Green (Boise) dec #16 Clay Ream (NDSU), 7-5 / Bison 24-3

165—Demetrius Romero (Boise) major dec Nick Mergen (NDSU), 14-5 / Bison 24-7

174—Dylan Urbach (NDSU) dec Austin Dewey (Boise), 4-3 / Bison, 27-7

184—Tyler McNutt (NDSU) fall Kadyn Del Toro (Boise), 4:16 / Bison, 33-7

197—Cordell Eaton (NDSU) dec Harley DiLulo (Boise), 3-2 / Bison, 36-7