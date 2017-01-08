Second Trial Canceled For Former Grand Forks Teacher

Allegedly Had Sexual Relationship With A Student

by TJ Nelson

A second trial for a former Grand Forks teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student has been called off.

Court records show that the Polk County trial for James Whalen that was set to begin January 17th was canceled on Friday.

The case is listed as settled with Whalen scheduled back in court January 26.

Also last week, his trial in Grand Forks on three counts of corruption of a minor and one count of sexual assault was called off after a plea deal was reached.

Whalen is expected to plead guilty during a change of plea hearing on January 23.

Whalen was accused last March of having sex with a student in rooms at Grand Forks Central High School, in his home and in his vehicle.