Second Annual Frostival to be Held January 27th and 28th

by Jackie Kelly

While the cold winter months can be brutal, there are some parts of the cold that can be enjoyable.

Lucky for us, the F–M convention and visitors bureau has put together a weekend to celebrate it all.

The 2nd annual Frostival will be held January 27th and 28th.

The event is open to the public and is held all around the FM area.

Some of the activities include cardboard sled races, snow yoga, and a bur–B–Q competition.

“We’re doing this so people have the opportunity to understand that there are fun things to do in the winter,” said Charley Johnson, the President and CEO of the FM Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It’s a nice community event and especially on Friday night when everybody comes downtown it’s a really good time, for families and grownups alike.”

The opening kickoff in Downtown Fargo will begin on the 27th at 6pm.

For more information about the second annual Frostival, check out their website.