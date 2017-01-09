City of Dilworth Honors Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

January 9th Will Now Officially Be Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Minnesota

by Jackie Kelly

This day is called law enforcement appreciation day, or L.E.A.D.

Due to the recent negativity towards police officers around the country, January 9th has been dedicated to supporting those in uniform.

Minnesota Governor Dayton said it’s a day to recognize the service and sacrifice of those brave men and women, and their families.

Dilworth Mayor Chad Olson is also showing his support for officers.

“Communities get the law enforcement they expect, and in our communities we expect nothing but the best, and I am honored here today to be surrounded by the best in the business,” said Dilworth Mayor Chad Olson.

He said we can support law enforcement by spreading positive pictures with police officers on social media, using the blue light bulbs and by wearing blue this Friday the 13th.