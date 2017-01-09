Fargo Activist Lewis Lubka Passes Away at Age 90

Lewis Lubka Was Known For Fighting For The Rights Of His Beloved City And Minority Rights

by Morgan Parrish

Well-known Fargo activist Lewis Lubka has passed away at age 90 after fighting Alzheimer’s disease.

Advocating equality for African Americans and Native Americans is something that he frequently spoke on.

As an active member of the Red River Freethinkers, he was also involved in the battle against the City of Fargo over the Ten Commandments monument outside of city hall.

“He loved everybody and he wanted all of us to know and feel we are all one, we’re all breathing in the same air,” said his granddaughter Emily Anderson. “He wanted people to just embrace life and each other and take care of each other and education was a really big thing.”

Lubka passed away Friday at Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo.