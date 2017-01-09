Commuter Jet Aborts Takeoff at Hector International
Officials say the plane was preparing for takeoff when the plane's tires blew
Courtesy: KFGO
An investigation into what caused two tires to blow while a commuter jet was preparing to take off from Hector International is underway.
Airport officials say the United Express plane was accelerating down the runway at about 6:30 Monday morning when the plane’s two right-rear tires went flat.
The pilots were able to take the plane back to the terminal and passengers were re-booked on other flights.
The plane returned to the terminal and passengers were re-booked on other flights.
No one was injured.