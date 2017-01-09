Commuter Jet Aborts Takeoff at Hector International

Officials say the plane was preparing for takeoff when the plane's tires blew

by Joe Radske

An investigation into what caused two tires to blow while a commuter jet was preparing to take off from Hector International is underway.

Airport officials say the United Express plane was accelerating down the runway at about 6:30 Monday morning when the plane’s two right-rear tires went flat.

The pilots were able to take the plane back to the terminal and passengers were re-booked on other flights.

The plane returned to the terminal and passengers were re-booked on other flights.

No one was injured.