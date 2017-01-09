Hooker Wins Big Sky Player of the Week

UND Senior Leads Hawks to Two Wins

by Mike McCann

Courtesy UND

After leading the Fighting Hawks to a pair of league wins at home, North Dakota senior Quinton Hooker was named the Big Sky Player of the Week on Monday. Hooker averaged 21.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 4.0 apg in victories over Northern Arizona and previously unbeaten Southern Utah as UND improved to 8-6 overall and 3-1 in league play.

In Thursday’s 68-63 win over Northern Arizona, Hooker scored 11 of his game-high 20 points in the closing 3:19 to prevent a Lumberjacks’ rally. He connected on his first 3-pointer of the game to begin that stretch and push UND’s lead to six. Hooker finished 8-for-15 from the floor and added four rebounds, two assists and a steal in the victory.

In Saturday’s 95-65 rout of Southern Utah, the Big Sky Preseason MVP scored a game-high 23 points and was part of a defensive effort that limited SUU to just 15 field goals and a season-low 25.9 percent field goal clip for the game. Hooker’s 11 first-half points helped stake his team to a 43-25 advantage at the break.

Hooker added a season-high seven rebounds and six assists, while shooting 8-for-13 from the field. He connected on 3-for-5 from beyond the arc as the Fighting Hawks never trailed in the 30-point triumph. He finished the week shooting 57.1 percent from the field (16-for-28) and 45.5 percent from 3-point range (5-for-11).

This is the third Big Sky weekly honor of Hooker’s career after capturing the award twice last season en route to All-Big Sky first team honors.

UND returns to the road this week for the Big Sky’s Treasure State swing. The Fighting Hawks begin the swing Thursday at Montana State. Tip-off against the Bobcats is slated for 8:05 p.m. CT.