Long-Time Mayville Businessman Dies in House Fire

Authorities say Alan Strand died after trying to get out of the house

by Erin Wencl

A longtime businessman was the victim of a fatal house fire in Mayville.

Authorities say 64-year-old Alan Strand, the owner of Strand Ready Mix, died in the house fire Saturday morning.

They say it appears Strand attempted to make his way out of the house, but didn’t make it.

The fire chief says there were some strange burn patterns.

A deputy state fire marshal is expected back on the scene Tuesday to try and determine how the fire started.

Strand’s visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 12 with the Public Prayer Service starting at 7:00 pm at the Baker Funeral Home Chapel in Mayville.

His funeral service is at Finley Lutheran Church on Friday, January 13th in Finley and begins at 11:00 am.