Troy Mattern to Take Over Shanley Football Program

Former Fargo South Coach Replaces Oksendahl

by Mike McCann

One of the most decorated coaches in North Dakota high school football will have a new home this fall. Troy Mattern is leaving Fargo South for Shanley, taking over for legendary coach Rod Oksendahl, who retired this past year.

Mattern had been the head coach at Fargo South since 2010, winning a state championship in his first season. He also won a state championship in 2013. In his six seasons at Fargo South, Mattern led the Bruins to the AAA playoffs five times, advancing at least as far as the state semifinals four times.

“Troy’s ability to produce excellent young men in his community as well as outstanding football players in his program make him an excellent fit for Shanley High School,” Shanley AD Michael Breker said in a press release. “Troy fully understands the weight tradition carries within a school and a football program as he both leaves and enters schools with significant football traditions. St. John Paul II Catholic Schools and Shanley High School are thrilled to have Troy and his family on board for this position.”

The Deacons have played in the North Dakota AA state championship game in two of the last three years, but have not won a title. Shanley finished last season 9-2 overall, losing to Kindred in the state semifinals.