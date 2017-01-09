West Fargo City Leaders Consider Changes to Accident-Prone Intersection

They say by expanding the intersection drivers will have additional turn lanes and it would reduce congestion

by Shiina LoSciuto

West Fargo city leaders say it’s time to expand an accident prone intersection.

If you’ve driven on the intersection of 13th Avenue East and 9th Street East you know the frustrations of rush hour.

KVRR went to a meeting where community members are invited to share their concerns about a proposed project.

The city of West Fargo says that intersection is one of the most accidents prone in the state because of cars turning into traffic.

City officials said it’s really all about increasing safety.

They hope to make additional left turn lanes in all directions so it’s not as congested and more cars can go by.

The project also includes adding a north bound lane from the intersection to West Fargo High School.

“This intersection has been an extreme challenge in terms of the number of vehicles that were passing through the intersection so we’ve been planning this for the last five years working with the North Dakota Department of Transportation,” said West Fargo City Engineer Dustin Scott.

The city also says it’s time to upgrade the utilities at the intersection and that includes replacements of sewers and water mains.

On KVRR Local News at 9, we’ll talk more about why officials think this project is necessary and what people are concerned about.