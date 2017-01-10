BreatheND Urges Lawmakers to Continue Funding

BreatheND is the center of two bills being proposed this session, one would completely defund the program and the other would keep it alive

by Jake Stofan

BreatheND asked state legislators to think twice before voting on a bill that would defund the program.

In a press conference at Sanford Health in downtown Fargo, employees and advocates of the program highlighted the strides in reducing tobacco use made by BreatheND since its creation back in 2008.

They said between 2013 and 2015 the program cut high school smoking rates from 19% to just under 12%.

They said without the program that wouldn’t have been possible.

“We are changing social norms. When they drive by the middle school and the high school and they don’t see a large group of kids smoking on the curb, it’s because of the work that we’ve all done,” says Executive Director of BreatheND, Jeanne Prom.

BreatheND leaders are hoping Senate Bill 2024 is passed which would continue to fully fund the program instead of abolishing it.