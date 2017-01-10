Fargo Man Charged with Making Death Threats Against Senator Heitkamp

Kevin Olson threated to shoot Heidi Heitkamp in the head and was arrested Tuesday morning

by Morgan Parrish

A Fargo man is behind bars and charged with making a death threat against Senator Heidi Heitkamp.

The Red River Valley SWAT team worked with U.S. Capitol Police and tracked down 55-year-old Kevin Olson.

Olson was arrested at his house on the 1600 block of 51st Street South in Fargo.

He’s been charged with mailing threatening communications and is in the Cass County Jail.

Authorities say Olson sent an email to Senator Heidi Heitkamp’s office on December 22nd 2016.

The email read, “It seems the only consideration these days is when one becomes a criminal. I guess I should find you, and shoot you in your red head!”

This isn’t the first time Olson has been in communication with the Senator’s office.

In October 2016, the USCP reported Olson sent another email saying “As my life and rights mean nothing to you so to yours mean nothing me! I’m coming for you! Now what will you hide behind?”

Authorities say Olson connected his home address with his email address and they were able to track him.

On January 3rd, Fargo Police questioned Olson on the email.

They say Olson admitted he sent the emails and that he does own firearms but wouldn’t comment further.

Senator Heitkamp says while some of the mail she gets isn’t always flattering, some items should be taken more seriously.

The USCP says Olson could be facing up to five years in prison for the email threats.

A detention hearing is scheduled for January 12th.