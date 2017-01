Moorhead Police Arrest Tow Company Worker for Assault

Police say Butts pointed a gun at a customer after the two engaged in an argument

by TJ Nelson

Moorhead police arrested a towing company worker for allegedly pointing a gun at a customer.

Taylor Butts, 30, of West Fargo was arrested on suspicion of assault and terroristic threats.

Police say the confrontation happened after a customer paid to retrieve his vehicle at Aggressive Towing.

While looking to retrieve his vehicle in the back lot, there was a verbal exchange.

The victim says Butts pulled a pistol from his right hip and pointed it at him.

He fled the area and called 911.