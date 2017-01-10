NDSU Student Dies in Crash Near Valley City

18-year-old Brooke Schroeder hit a guardrail, vaulted over the median and her vehicle landed on its top on the east embankment of an underpass.

by TJ Nelson

An NDSU student from Max, North Dakota was killed after rolling her vehicle west of Valley City Sunday evening.

Brooke Schroeder, 18, was traveling eastbound on I-94 during blowing snow conditions.

She needed to be cut out of the vehicle.

Schroeder was taken to Mercy Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.