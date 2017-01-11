Services Set For NDSU Student Killed in Crash Near Valley City

Funeral services will be held at the Max High School Gymnasium on Saturday, January 14th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Further arrangements are pending.

by TJ Nelson

An NDSU student from Max, North Dakota was killed after rolling her vehicle west of Valley City Sunday evening.

Brooke Schroeder, 18, was traveling eastbound on I-94 during blowing snow conditions.

Schroeder hit a guardrail, vaulted over the median and her vehicle landed on its top on the east embankment of an underpass.

She needed to be cut out of the vehicle.

Schroeder was taken to Mercy Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.