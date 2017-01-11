New CEO of The Village Family Service Center Hopes to Tackle Addiction

Doug Vang wants to expand First Step Recovery and invest in combating addiction

by Jake Stofan

The Village Family Service Center has a new CEO and he hopes to expand chemical dependency help in the FM area.

The new president and CEO, Doug Vang, is taking over for Gary Wolsky, who held the position for the last 34 years.

The company held a meet and greet to welcome Vang and send well wishes to Wolsky.

Vang says this is the start of a new generation at the company and he looks forward to investing more time and energy into combating addiction in the area.

“It is an expansion of First Step Recovery not necessarily in the physical building sense, but in the expertise sense and broadening our services there as well as collaborating with other community partners,” said Vang.

The Village’s services include programs such as FM Big Brothers, Big Sisters, in-home family therapy, adoption services, and pregnancy counseling.