Victim of Accidental Shooting Flown to Fargo

by Joe Radske

BRECKENRIDGE, MN

The Wilkin County Sheriff reports an accidental shooting in rural Foxhome Wednesday morning, January 11.

According to the report, the shooting happened around 9:19 a.m.

An individual was shot in the stomach while trying to place a gun in a holster.

The victim was flown by air ambulance to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

The identity and condition were not released.