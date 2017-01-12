2016-2017 Flu Cases Hitting North Dakota Hard

Nearly 200 cases of influenza have been reported in Cass County alone

by Jason Cerjak

The 2016–2017 flu season is looking a bit worse than it did at this time last year.

According to the CDC, every state is currently reporting influenza outbreaks.

Young children, the elderly and people with chronic health problems are usually hit hardest by the flu.

This year, influenza A viruses, which make victims sicker than other strains, is most common.

In North Dakota, reported cases of the flu are on the rise.

“Yes, this is when it starts to increase, so definitely…I think I had checked on Monday and there was 188 cases in North Dakota, so it’s definitely on the increase,” said Desi Fleming, Director of Nursing at Fargo-Cass Public Health.

The flu shot takes effect in about two weeks.

The flu season usually peaks in by February.

Symptoms of the flu include fever and chills, muscle aches, cough, sore throat, headaches and fatigue.