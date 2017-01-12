Arrest Made in West Acres Mall Parking Lot Vehicle Break-ins

The suspect was arrested in February of 2016 for garage and vehicle break-ins in other areas

by TJ Nelson

A suspect has been arrested in a string of recent vehicle break-ins at West Acres Mall, and it’s not the first time he’s been caught.

Matthew Bjordahl, 20, was arrested on charges of unlawful entry to a motor vehicle.

Mall security reviewed parking lot surveillance video and noticed the same vehicle was in the area during the break-ins.

When the same car was spotted Wednesday, security officers called police.

Bjordahl was arrested last February for garage and vehicle break-ins in Harwood and Reile’s Acres.

Related Post

DAPL Opponent Refusing to Testify in Grand Jury In...
Four Injured in Rollover in Barnes County
Moorhead Police Arrest Tow Company Worker for Assa...
Police: East Grand Forks Woman Arrested; 3-Year-Ol...

You Might Like

Are Police Losing a Tool with Backpage.com?

The site Backpage.com has removed its adult section after a Senate Homeland Security Investigation found it had knowingly facilitated online sex trafficking. Law Enforcement has used the site to help catch traffickers. "The audacity of a group of American citizens… continue reading ›