Foxhome Woman Identified in Accidental Shooting

Authorities say the woman is in stable condition

by TJ Nelson

Authorities have released the name of the Foxhome woman who accidentally shot herself.

They say Samantha Pazdernik was attempting to put a gun in a holster when it went off, hitting her in the stomach.

It happened Wednesday morning near her home in Foxhome.

Pazdernick was taken to Sanford in Fargo and is in stable condition.