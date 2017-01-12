Pet Connection: Meet Chumley

by Emily Welker

First, he lost his family. Then his knee went out, and in order to have surgery to save it, Chumley had to lose a ton of weight. So his rescuers put him on a strict diet.

It’s a start to the new year that would leave most of us wallowing in self-pity, licking our wounds. But this charismatic little six-year-old Boston terrier-pug mix bounced back with a new knee, a svelte new physique, and high hopes for a new family. Won’t you consider charming Chumley to be part of your “furever” home?