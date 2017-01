Candy Company Recalling Products in Minnesota

by Nick Broadway

Minnesota is one of eight states where a candy maker is recalling some of its products.

The Hy-Vee food store chain is recalling some products made by Palmer Candy Company from 242 stores across eight states.

The company found a milk powder ingredient used in chocolate coating which may be contaminated with salmonella.

These candies are found in a clear plastic container with sell by dates between January 26th and February 23rd.

No illness caused by these products are reported at this time.