DGF Middle School Hosts Its School Wide Geographic Bee

6th, 7th and 8th graders compete at DGF middle school in the Geographic Bee

by Morgan Parrish

DGF Middle School held their 2017 National Geographic Bee.

It’s the 29th year the National Geographic Society had the competition for students in thousands of schools across the U.S

The bee started with classroom competitions.

The top 10 scorers between all 6th 7th and 8th graders competed in the school level competition this afternoon.

8th grader Zachary McFarland was the overall winner.

“I like encouraging students to learn about the world beyond them and i also like to see them being recognized for their academic abilities and just the love of geography,” said 8th grade geography teacher, Kerri Westgard with DGF middle school.

All school champions are eligible to win the national championship May 17, in Washington D.C.

The first prize is a $50,000 college scholarship.