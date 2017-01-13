Funny Fargo People: New Improv Group Ready For Spotlight

Newest Addition To Growing Fargo Comedy Scene

by Adam Ladwig

Adam is joined live by Michelle Pearson, a member of Funny Fargo People, a new improv group in Fargo-Moorhead. The group focuses on long-form improv, where actors play out entire scenes without a script. Michelle explains why this improv may be different from what you might expect.

Their upcoming show is Saturday, January 14th, at Inspire Innovation Lab at 423 Main Ave. In Moorhead.

Click here for more information on the event.

The group is the latest addition to a growing Fargo-Moorhead comedy scene. You can find more info about weekly open mic nights and comedy showcase shows on the Fargo Local Comedy Facebook page.