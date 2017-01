Fargo Woman Arrested In Stabbing

A 29 year old woman is in custody after a report of stabbing.

by Joe Radske

A 29 year old woman is in custody after a report of stabbing.

Fargo Police Officers responded to the 3700 block of 42 Street South just after 7:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Kaylee Marie Falowo, 29 year old from Fargo, was arrested for Aggravated Domestic Assault.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.